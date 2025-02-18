Samsung Electronics to cancel $2.11 billion worth of own shares

Samsung Electronics has canceled 3.05 trillion won ($2.11 billion) of its previously acquired shares. The company plans to acquire 2.7 trillion won in common shares and 304 billion won in other shares from Feb 19 to May 16 to enhance shareholder value.

Published18 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Samsung Electronics has canceled 3.05 trillion won ($2.11 billion) of its previously acquired shares. (Reuters / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Samsung Electronics has decided to cancel 3.05 trillion won ($2.11 billion) worth of its own shares that it had acquired previously, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung also said in a separate regulatory filing it would acquire 2.7 trillion won worth of its own common shares, and 304 billion won worth of other shares, between Feb 19 and May 16 this year to raise shareholder value and benefit its employees.

The company said in November last year it planned to buy back shares worth 10 trillion won over a one-year period after its share price underperformed rivals such as SK Hynix, marking the first time the tech giant had decided to buy back shares since 2017.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST
