Samsung, employees reach compromise as company accepts wage hike, and other demands after 12 hours of talks

  • Samsung has agreed to meet the demands of over 1,100 employees protesting at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. The workers had been on strike since September 9.

Shivangini
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Samsung's threats fail, workers win, as company agrees to wage hike and other demands after 12 hours of discussion
Samsung’s threats fail, workers win, as company agrees to wage hike and other demands after 12 hours of discussion

Samsung has agreed to meet the demands of over 1,100 employees who have been protesting at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai since September 9. The workers were calling for wage hikes and better benefits. The resolution came after a meeting between senior Samsung officials and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Interestingly, Samsung had warned the striking workers about the risk of losing their jobs and took Centre of Indian Trade Unions ( (CITU) members to court, claiming that the strike was illegal. The employees, however, had vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

On October 3, police detained 912 workers and union members for organising street protests as the strike entered its fourth week. The detained workers were released later, Reuters reported.

What did Rajaa say?

Following the talks, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Rajaa announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the workers were satisfied with the outcome. "Major breakthrough in the Samsung issue today, under the guidance of our Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal!

“After several marathon meetings between the three-member ministerial team and various stakeholders, Samsung’s management has agreed to key demands raised by their employees, including a significant wage hike and additional benefits, while also agreeing to consider some other demands once the rest of the employees return to work,” Rajaa added.

“Today we engaged in nearly 12 hours of discussions with the management and employees. We appreciate Samsung’s leadership for coming to the table in good faith, and we are grateful to the employees who engaged constructively. Many of the employees we spoke to expressed their appreciation for the management’s willingness to listen to their. As for the issue of union recognition, it remains subjudice and we respect the legal process to take its course,” the minister added.

“We hope that the strike is called off soon and that all employees return to work and continue contributing towards our journey of making Tamil Nadu a #TrillionDollarEconomy! One must always remember that the Honourable #CMMKStalin avargal has always put #JobsForTN and the wellbeing of our workers as his top priority,” Rajaa further said in his tweet.

What are workers demand?

The employees, supported by the CITU, had also pushed for the state government to recognise the Samsung India Workers' Union. After chalking out a compromise formula, Rajaa urged workers to return to their duties.

In his post, Rajaa emphasised the significance of the agreement and praised both the company's leadership and the employees for engaging in constructive discussions.

The minister expressed hope that the strike would soon be called off, enabling workers to return and continue contributing to Tamil Nadu's economic goals.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSamsung, employees reach compromise as company accepts wage hike, and other demands after 12 hours of talks

