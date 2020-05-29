Samsung exclusive stores get 'Suraksha' certified

Gurugram: Samsung on Friday said all of its exclusive stores have been 'Suraksha' certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal.

Gurugram: Samsung on Friday said all of its exclusive stores have been 'Suraksha' certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal.

Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.

Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit stores to buy smartphones and other devices.

"The initiative will ensure that consumers and employees working at these Exclusive Stores feel confident about their well-being and safety," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

According to the company, to strictly adhere to government's social distancing guidelines, the exclusive stores are encouraging consumers to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 metre between themselves.

Meanwhile, customers are encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standard of hygiene is maintained across our Exclusive Stores.

Only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation, said Samsung India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Samsung