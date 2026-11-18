New Delhi: South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) is exploring investments in India’s shipbuilding sector, with its yards at home booked for the next three years and unable to take fresh orders or keep delivery schedules for global customers, a senior company official said.
SHI sees India as an alternative base for overflow orders from its Korean facilities. The company may expand its existing cooperation with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) at the latter’s Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat, the official said on condition of anonymity.