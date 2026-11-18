NEW DELHI : New Delhi: South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) is exploring investments in India’s shipbuilding sector, with its yards at home booked for the next three years and unable to take fresh orders or keep delivery schedules for global customers, a senior company official said.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) is exploring investments in India’s shipbuilding sector, with its yards at home booked for the next three years and unable to take fresh orders or keep delivery schedules for global customers, a senior company official said.
SHI sees India as an alternative base for overflow orders from its Korean facilities. The company may expand its existing cooperation with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) at the latter’s Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat, the official said on condition of anonymity.
SHI sees India as an alternative base for overflow orders from its Korean facilities. The company may expand its existing cooperation with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) at the latter’s Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat, the official said on condition of anonymity.
“We will be interested in investing in a shipbuilding facility in India as it will help us get an additional manufacturing footprint to meet growing demand for ships both from international as well as Indian customers," the SHI official said.
"Already, a strategic memorandum of understanding exists between SDHI and SHI to jointly explore commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects across domestic and international markets. This may be converted into an investment agreement to jointly manufacture large ships,” the official said.
The investment would go towards developing the facility to build large commercial vessels for international clients, including tankers, gas carriers, container ships and other specialized ships.
SHI’s proposed investment would mark another significant entry by a South Korean shipbuilder into India. HD Hyundai is already working to set up a greenfield shipyard in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where it has signed a memorandum of understanding and is conducting feasibility studies.
SHI’s current engagement follows a licence-led model: it supplies design, engineering and material packages, while SDHI handles construction. A deeper partnership, potentially including equity investment, could follow successful execution of initial projects, the official said.
Building partnerships
SDHI is executing orders for six chemical tankers from Norway’s Rederiet Stenersen and four Kamsarmax bulk carriers from NEO Fund. It has also emerged as the lowest bidder, and is set to win a major contract from a joint venture led by Shipping Corp. of India Ltd (SCI) to build four dual-fuel-ready medium-range product tankers.
Mint reported on 19 October 2025 that SDHI was investing $500 million to turn Gujarat’s Pipavav coast into a global shipbuilding hub, focusing on advanced vessels and strategic partnerships. On 22 February 2026, Mint reported that SDHI was exploring a collaboration with SHI to build complex commercial vessels at Pipavav, citing an interview with SDHI chief executive Vipin Kumar Saxena.
Beyond Pipavav, Samsung is exploring greenfield shipbuilding opportunities in India’s proposed maritime and shipbuilding clusters, the official said. It is also separately pursuing a possible partnership with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd on the latter’s proposed ship block fabrication facility in Kerala.
Queries emailed by Mint to SHI went unanswered. SDHI did not respond to a query on SHI’s proposed investment at Pipavav.
However, an SDHI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two companies had not held any discussions on a joint venture. “The natural progression of the existing technical tie-up would be to have a joint shipbuilding set up in India,” the official added.
India's shipbuilding capacity
The move could mark a significant expansion of South Korean shipbuilding participation in India, positioning the country as an additional production base for global vessel demand.
The present engagement of Korean shipbuilders also follows October’s visit by a ministerial delegation led by Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to Korea. During the visit, the minister met with the chief executives of major shipbuilding companies to seek their investment in shipbuilding, repair, and recycling projects in the country.
India announced a $7.8 billion shipbuilding package to attract global investment in shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling in 2025. The aim is to make India a global maritime hub. The package is supported by demand-aggregation measures, under which the government has generated demand for 437 vessels, amounting to a $24 billion order pipeline for shipbuilders. It has also given in-principle approval to five greenfield shipbuilding clusters in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
India currently has shipbuilding capacity of about 100,000 gross tonnage (GT). The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 (MAKV 2047) aims to place the country among the top 10 in ship ownership and shipbuilding by 2030 and the top five by 2047. To meet these goals, India will need to increase its fleet of Indian-flagged ships sevenfold, to 100 million GT from about 14 million GT currently, and expand shipbuilding output 40-fold, to 4.5 million GT, by 2047.