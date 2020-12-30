Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee faces 9 years in jail as bribery trial wraps

Yet experts viewed a decreasing chance of imprisonment as the trial drew to a close. Judges at the high court asked Samsung and Lee to impose measures to prevent illegal activity and improve credibility among the group. Lee responded by setting up an independent compliance committee and issuing a personal apology in May over past wrongdoings related to the succession process. He also pledged publicly not to hand down leadership of the Korea’s largest conglomerate to his children. The compliance committee’s activities will be factored into Lee’s eventual sentencing.