Samsung India Electronics reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues

In March this year, Samsung said it will invest ₹1,588 crore to set up a new compressor manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. The new facility, spread over 22 acres, will have the capacity to produce 8 million compressor units a year, which will be expanded in the future. Compressors produced at the plant will be used in refrigerators that Samsung manufactures in India and also be exported.