Samsung India imports 1 million LDS syringes to support vaccination drive

Samsung is importing one million Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes to support India's Covid vaccination drive. Samsung claims that this is part of the Company's Covid Support program for the country.

LDS syringes can help minimize the amount of drug left in the syringes after an injection, reducing vaccine wastage. The company claims these injections can enable 20% more people to get the dose with the same amount of vaccine.

According to Samsung, the LDS syringes were airlifted from South Korea and have been delivered to Uttar Pradesh – 3,25,000 each to the district administrations in Lucknow and Noida. The company claims that another batch with 3,50,000 LDS syringes will soon be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation in Tamil Nadu. These syringes will be deployed at Covid Vaccination Centres in the districts.

Considering that the new injections can save 20% of the vaccine content, if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine.

This innovative syringe has been introduced for usage in a few markets including the United States to optimize vaccination.

"Samsung stands strong with the nation in these testing times. Over the past few weeks, Samsung has focused on providing support to governments with Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders, and financial grants to purchase more of these equipment, as this was the need of the hour. Now, as our country focusses on vaccinating the population, we are supporting this effort with innovative LDS syringes that will help reduce vaccine wastage and vaccinate more people with the same amount of vaccine," said Partha Ghosh, Vice President and Head of CSR, Samsung India.

