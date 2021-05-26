Samsung India imports 1 million LDS syringes to support vaccination drive

"Samsung stands strong with the nation in these testing times. Over the past few weeks, Samsung has focused on providing support to governments with Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders, and financial grants to purchase more of these equipment, as this was the need of the hour. Now, as our country focusses on vaccinating the population, we are supporting this effort with innovative LDS syringes that will help reduce vaccine wastage and vaccinate more people with the same amount of vaccine," said Partha Ghosh, Vice President and Head of CSR, Samsung India.