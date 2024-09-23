Samsung is being hammered by Apple, Vivo and LG. Can it strike back?
Summary
- Factory workers from Samsung’s Chennai facility have stayed away from work for more than a week. The strike has come at a difficult time for the Korean electronics giant, which is facing intense competition in the smartphone and consumer durables segments from its American, Chinese and Korean rivals
New Delhi/Chennai: “After 13 years of service, I still earn ₹27,000 per month. Another worker with the same experience earns ₹36,000. There is no proper appraisal—favouritism is rampant," said one worker. “For 17 years, we silently put up with all the problems. Enough is enough," says another. The duo, whose names are not being revealed on request, are among hundreds of striking Samsung India workers huddled in an open field two kilometres from the company’s Sriperumbudur factory, all clad in their factory-wear: light blue shirts and dark blue trousers. Until 9 September, they had been busy churning out an air-conditioner, a refrigerator or a television every 10 seconds or so. Not anymore.