Samsung is being hammered by Apple, Vivo and LG. Can it strike back?

It is 1 pm and lunch arrives for the striking workers in Sriperumbudur. They pick up the colourful plates and help themselves to the food. Samsung, they say, had paid an additional ₹6,000 the previous week to those who continued to work. Others flashed pictures and said that company officials went to their homes with gift hampers and asked their womenfolk to counsel them to return to work, warning of consequences if they didn’t. The twin moves have angered rather than appeased the workers. For Samsung, that means this year’s Dussehra and Diwali festivals could be far from happy.