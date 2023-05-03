Samsung is a Case Study in How Manufacturers Leave China

Another issue for both Apple and Samsung is that even if the final assembly of gadgets is moved outside of China, manufacturers will still depend on many suppliers there. During the height of the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak in China, Samsung also found itself scrambling to secure suddenly-scarce Chinese components. Chinese suppliers have moved rapidly up the value chain in recent years and now make many high-tech electronic components too.

