Samsung is raking in cash; now it needs to spend some
The electronics giant has built up a formidable war chest but it will need to spend heavily to maintain its edge
Samsung Electronics has been building up an impressive cash hoard over the past few years. Now, with the competition moving fast, it is time to spend to make sure the company can stay on the leading edge of the semiconductor and consumer-electronics industries.
The South Korean technology company had a strong 2020: Operating profit rose 30% year over year as the Covid-19 pandemic drove demand for memory chips, both in personal computers and data centers. The boom, however, now seems to be losing momentum. Operating profit last quarter dropped 27% from the previous quarter on a strong won and declining memory prices. The company expects profit to weaken this quarter.
