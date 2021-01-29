Samsung is raking in cash; now it needs to spend some

The South Korean technology company had a strong 2020: Operating profit rose 30% year over year as the Covid-19 pandemic drove demand for memory chips, both in personal computers and data centers. The boom, however, now seems to be losing momentum. Operating profit last quarter dropped 27% from the previous quarter on a strong won and declining memory prices. The company expects profit to weaken this quarter.

