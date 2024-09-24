Samsung issues ‘no work, no pay’ warnings to protesting Indian employees. Layoffs on the cards?

The labour dispute at Samsung Electronics' manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, entered the 16th day with the company reportedly issuing warnings to striking employees, invoking a 'no work, no pay' policy and threatening potential layoffs if the strike continues. More than 1,000 Samsung workers have been on strike seeking the implementation of 20 demands that they have put forth to the management of the electronics giant.
The industrial action, which began on September 9, has the backing of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Recent developments include:
