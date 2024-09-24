The labour dispute at Samsung Electronics' manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, entered the 16th day with the company reportedly issuing warnings to striking employees, invoking a 'no work, no pay' policy and threatening potential layoffs if the strike continues. More than 1,000 Samsung workers have been on strike seeking the implementation of 20 demands that they have put forth to the management of the electronics giant.

