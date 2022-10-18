Samsung launches lending program for consumer electronics purchase in India1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 04:40 PM IST
Samsung is expecting a 45% year-on-year growth during the ongoing festive season sales and 80% growth in the premium segment.
New Delhi: Samsung’s digital lending program Samsung Finance+, which gives easy credit to customers to buy smartphones, is now available for the purchase of other consumer electronics such as televisions, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air-conditioners sold by the South Korean company in India.