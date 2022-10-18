Samsung launches lending program for consumer electronics purchase in India

Last month, Samsung also launched co-branded credit cards in partnership with Axis Bank and Visa. The credit cards allow customers to get 10% cashback worth up to ₹20,000 on the purchase of smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. The cashback will also be available on the purchase of Samsung services such as Care+ mobile protection plans, service center payments, and extended warranty.

