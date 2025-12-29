MUMBAI: IndiaFirst Life Insurance has drawn interest from Samsung Life Insurance, Prudential Plc, BNP Paribas, and Norwest Venture Partners as existing investor Warburg Pincus explores an exit from its 26% stake, four people familiar with the matter said. Warburg has appointed Barclays as adviser to run the sale process, these people said.
Samsung Life, BNP, Norwest, Prudential Plc eye stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance
SummarySamsung Life, Prudential Plc, BNP Paribas and Norwest Venture Partners are evaluating the purchase of Warburg Pincus’s stake, in what insiders describe as a pre-IPO transaction that could value the insurer at over ₹10,000 crore.
