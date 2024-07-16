Tech giants Apple and Samsung have once again captured the internet's attention. This time, it's Samsung's cheeky reaction to Apple's latest move that has amused many. Last month, Apple launched its first store in Malaysia, and Samsung’s response was nothing short of entertaining, as per a report by Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 22, Apple inaugurated Apple The Exchange TRX, its inaugural store in Malaysia, situated in Kuala Lumpur. The store, characterised by its striking glass pyramid design, has been hailed as an architectural masterpiece, as per the report.

However, the opening of Apple's new store elicited a playful reaction from its primary competitor, Samsung. According to Verdict, Samsung acquired the naming rights for the nearest train station to the TRX mall, home to the Apple store, and cheekily renamed it "Samsung Galaxy" station, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Samsung didn’t stop there. The South Korean company covered the entire station with its advertisements, ensuring that anyone visiting the flagship Apple store would first encounter a barrage of Samsung branding at the Samsung Galaxy station.

This clever move sparked widespread amusement on social media.

"Samsung vs Apple war got real," commented one Instagram user.

“This is the kind of pettiness I want to be able to afford," another user quipped.

An insightful explanation came from a third person who noted, “Apple made a deal with TRX management that banned other phone brands other than them from advertising their products in TRX (they can open shops but can't advertise outside of their shop). Samsung, however, discovered a loophole: The TRX MRT station below the complex is not part of TRX itself as it was owned by MRT Corp and thus legally a separate entity. So, Samsung paid MRT Corp to sponsor that station."

This isn't the first time the tech titans have taken jabs at each other. Recently, after Apple's iPad ad faced criticism, Samsung responded with its own video titled 'UnCrush' featuring the tagline: "We would never crush creativity."

The ongoing playful exchanges between Apple and Samsung continue to entertain and engage their global following.

