Samsung might suspend the launch of the S21 FE phone model: Report

The suspension of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition was due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors, the report said Sunday

Samsung Electronics Co. has suspended production of one of its mid-range phones because of a chip shortage, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported, in the latest sign of global semiconductor supply problems.

Samsung has warned it’s grappling with the fallout of a “serious imbalance" in semiconductor supply globally. Samsung might suspend the launch of the S21 FE phone model given the chip shortage may not be resolved soon, the report said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.