Samsung is reportedly talking to a Chinese electronics company BOE to make OLED screens for future Galaxy smartphones . The new provider may not provide OLED screens for all Galaxy smartphones.

According to the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Samsung is looking for a flexible 6.67-inch OLED display. This display is expected to feature on one of the Galaxy flagships that will be launched next year. The name of the flagship series is still unclear.

Along with the 6.67-inch screen, Samsung will also use a 6.6-inch BOE display with Full HD resolution on the Galaxy A91.

After Samsung and LG, BOE is the biggest OLED supplier for smartphones. However, the company is the top LCD supplier in the world. With the use of BOE displays, Samsung is potentially aiming at reducing costs of smartphones.

Samsung is weary about the sharp decline in smartphone demand after the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe. In India, the company had launched the new flagship series with Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus just weeks before the lockdown was imposed. The company still hasn't been able to launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in India.

The fate of smartphone industry will be decided after the second phase of the lockdown withll be lifted on 3 May. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has been urging the Indian government to allow sale of mobile phones, laptops, desktops, storage devices and other electronic products during the nationwide lockdown.

The ICEA shared a list of repercussions that the country could face if electronic products aren’t included in the government’s essential category.

