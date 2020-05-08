Home > Companies > News > Samsung mobile factory resumes operations in Noida with 3000 workers
Samsung Factory in Noida (ANI Photo)
Samsung Factory in Noida (ANI Photo)

Samsung mobile factory resumes operations in Noida with 3000 workers

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 10:29 AM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Other than Samsung, popular brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Realme and Lava have their manufacturing units in the state
  • Vivo and Oppo also claimed that they will resume 30% production from 8 May

Samsung has started operating their factories in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with around 3000 workers. The move came after the government allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce.

Over 60% of the country’s mobile phone manufacturing units are situated in Uttar Pradesh. Other than Samsung, popular brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Realme and Lava have their manufacturing units in the state.

Samsung started bringing a reduced number of workers in busses. According to ANI, around 3000 workers have been brought to the facility to resume operations. Other companies have also been contemplating to start production in the factories situated in Uttar Pradesh.

Since the logistics of getting raw materials is still problematic, a report by PTI claims that these companies will start working with the existing inventories and will further try to make arrangements to continue the manufacturing process. Vivo and Oppo also claimed that they will resume 30% production from 8 May.

"In line with the directive issued by the authorities, Oppo would be operating with 30 per cent of its capacity, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation of its total over 10,000 workforce, starting May 8, 2020.

"As the business gets back to usual in due course of time, the production will be enhanced to full capacity," Oppo said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will start manufacturing this week and since it maintains inventory for a couple of weeks, it does not see any challenge in maintaining the pace of production.

