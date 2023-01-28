Consumer electronics company Samsung India on Saturday inaugurated its largest experience store in North India in New Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The new experience store showcases Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through different zones such as connected living, smartphones, audio, gaming, lifestyle screens and wearables, among others, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with smart-things.

The new experience centre comes after Samsung recently revamped the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru by bringing in new technology experiences.

“We are excited to open a new Samsung experience store at Connaught Place in Delhi, an iconic location teeming with energy, diverse culture and rich heritage. This is the largest Samsung experience store in North India offering the widest portfolio of Samsung devices. With this new store, our goal is to provide every consumer, especially Gen Z and millennials, the best of Samsung products and experiences such as Connected Living, Gaming and Lifestyle Screens," said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

“This new store will also offer a one of its kind phygital experience through Store+, further enhancing the shopping experience and choices for our young consumers," he said.

Spread over two floors, across 3,500 sq ft of space, the store will also host a variety of engaging events for consumers such as Galaxy workshops, live commerce activities and cultural performances. The store also offers a fully functional customer service center.

Samsung is among the top consumer electronics companies--it sells TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.