Samsung partners NSDC for skilling of 50,000 youth in India

NEW DELHI: Electronics major Samsung India on Tuesday announced a youth-skilling initiative, as part of the company’s CSR initiative, which will drive job-readiness for 50,000 youths in the electronics retail sector.

Samsung has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to execute the Samsung DOST, or Digital & Offline Skills Training programme, through the former’s nationwide skills training centres.

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NSDC for the DOST programme, under which people will receive 200 hours of classroom as well as online training, followed by five months of on-the-job training at Samsung retail stores, along with a monthly stipend. Participants will be trained at various training centres accredited and approved by NSDC.

The training will be in accordance with the National Skill Qualification Framework and will include skillsets such as customer engagement, managing sales counter, handling customer queries, product demonstration & selling skills, preparing them for a career in electronics retail, the company that makes mobile phones, washing machines and other consumer electronics said in statement.

"The Samsung DOST programme is aligned to the Government of India’s Skill India initiative and is an embodiment of our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that seeks to empower the next generation of young India," said Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. With this new programme, we aim to close the skills and employability gap among youth in the country, helping them find jobs in the fast growing electronics retail sector, Kang said.

The participants will comprise youth who have completed their school education and will be mobilised through NSDC’s approved training partners at 120 centres across India. The assessments and certification of participants will be done by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) after the completion of on-job training, the company said.

Samsung has been running the Samsung Technical School program since 2013 in partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Departments of Technical Education in different states. As part of this, youth are provided vocational skills to repair the latest smartphones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other electronics.

