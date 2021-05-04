South Korean diversified conglomerate Samsung on Tuesday pledged five million dollars (about ₹37 crore) as its contribution to India's fight against the current surge of Covid-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals.

It said the decisions were taken after due consultations with various stakeholders and assessing immediate needs of local administrations.

Samsung will donate three million dollars to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, to help the healthcare system that has been stretched over the last few weeks, Samsung will provide two million dollars worth of medical supplies, including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes.

These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, as part of its people initiative, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India to safeguard their lives as vaccine doses become available.

In April last year, Samsung had contributed ₹20 crore to India's fight against the pandemic.

This included a donation to the Central government and support to local administration in Noida, where the company had provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic such as thousands of preventive masks and personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits.

