New Delhi: South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Tuesday pledged ₹37 crore or $5 million towards India’s efforts to fight covid-19. This includes donations to central and state governments apart from supplying essential medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

The company will donate $3 million to the Centre as well as to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Samsung will provide $2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The decision has been taken after consultations with various stakeholders in India and assessing the immediate needs of local administrations, the company said in statement. Samsung Electronics operates among the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company said the LDS or Low Dead Space syringes minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimizing vaccine usage. “The technology has demonstrated up to 20% greater efficiency and if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity," it added in its statement.

Additionally, Samsung has also pledged to cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India. This includes Samsung Experience Consultants, who work at its retail stores across the country.

In April 2020, Samsung had contributed Rs20 crore to India’s fight against the pandemic. This included a donation to the Central government and support to local administration in Noida, where the Company had provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic such as thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits, it said.





