Samsung pledges 37 crore towards India's fight against covid

The company said the LDS or Low Dead Space syringes minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimizing vaccine usage. “The technology has demonstrated up to 20% greater efficiency and if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity," it added in its statement.

