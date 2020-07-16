Samsung pumps in 52 crore into e-commerce startup Magicpin

NEW DELHI : Samsung Venture Investment Corporation has invested ₹52 crore in e-commerce start-up Magicpin. The Gurgaon-based company said the funds will be used mainly for business expansion and development of new products.

Samsung Venture Investment Corporation has invested ₹52 crore in e-commerce start-up Magicpin. The Gurgaon-based company said the funds will be used mainly for business expansion and development of new products.

"The investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation will be used in our operations across cities, markets, categories, and for developing online products like magicstore," Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement.

"The investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation will be used in our operations across cities, markets, categories, and for developing online products like magicstore," Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Magicpin also announced that it will charge "zero commission" on sales of retailers that will onboard its 'magicstore' platform.

The company rewards consumers in the form of cashbacks or points for visiting and spending on outlets that are listed on its platform or some of the branded outlets.

It has additionally started a magicstore where retailers can register themselves and get their products delivered to consumers to their doorsteps through Magicpin.

"Consumers want to order from the safety of their homes and magicpin is making its technology available at zero commission to enable retailers to serve their customers," Sharma said.