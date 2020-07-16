Subscribe
Samsung pumps in 52 crore into e-commerce startup Magicpin
MagicPin, an offline discovery platform, uses big data models and artificial intelligence algorithms to connect users with offline retailers.

Samsung pumps in 52 crore into e-commerce startup Magicpin

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST Agencies

  • Magicpin also announced that it will charge zero commission on sales of retailers that will onboard its 'magicstore' platform
  • The company rewards consumers in the form of cashbacks or points for visiting and spending on outlets that are listed on its platform

NEW DELHI : Samsung Venture Investment Corporation has invested 52 crore in e-commerce start-up Magicpin. The Gurgaon-based company said the funds will be used mainly for business expansion and development of new products.

"The investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation will be used in our operations across cities, markets, categories, and for developing online products like magicstore," Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement.

Magicpin also announced that it will charge "zero commission" on sales of retailers that will onboard its 'magicstore' platform.

The company rewards consumers in the form of cashbacks or points for visiting and spending on outlets that are listed on its platform or some of the branded outlets.

It has additionally started a magicstore where retailers can register themselves and get their products delivered to consumers to their doorsteps through Magicpin.

"Consumers want to order from the safety of their homes and magicpin is making its technology available at zero commission to enable retailers to serve their customers," Sharma said.

