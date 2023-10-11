Samsung Q3 profit plunges 78% amid slump in memory chip demand, analyst says ‘better than expected’
Samsung Electronics' quarterly profits has dropped nearly 78 percent owing to a slump in the prices of memory chips. The company's sales have also dropped nearly 13 percent.
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said that its quarterly profit had dropped 78 percent amidst a slump in the memory chips market. Samsung Electronics' operating profits have dropped to around 2.4 trillion won ($1.8 billion) in the July-September quarter compared to 10.85 trillion won a year earlier.