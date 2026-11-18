Apple's iPhone sales in India have hit a speed bump, with shipments declining sharply in the July-September quarter of 2026 even as Samsung staged a comeback to reclaim the country's smartphone market leadership after more than two years, reported The Times Of India. The contrasting performances come amid a broader slowdown in India's smartphone market, where rising handset prices, expensive memory chips and weaker festive-season demand have affected purchases.

According to the report citing market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple's iPhone shipments declined 25% year-on-year (YoY) to approximately 3.7 million units in the September quarter, compared with a record five million units during the corresponding period last year. The decline pushed Apple to fourth position in India's smartphone market.

Meanwhile, Samsung emerged as the only brand among India's top 10 smartphone manufacturers to record shipment growth during the quarter, strengthening its position in an increasingly challenging market.

Samsung's comeback: How it overtook Vivo Samsung reclaimed the No. 1 position after 10 quarters, ending Vivo's run at the top of India's smartphone market. Its shipments increased 7.9% year-on-year, while its market share expanded to 17.7% from 12.6% in the year-ago quarter, according to IDC data.

Vivo, which slipped to second place, recorded a 29.9% decline in shipments, bringing its market share down to 16.8%. Oppo retained the third position despite a 26.5% decline.

Samsung's relatively stronger performance was supported by its wider smartphone portfolio and more measured price increases during the first half of 2026, IDC said.

The company's presence across different price segments also helped it navigate a market in which consumers have become increasingly cautious about spending on new smartphones.

Why are iPhone shipments falling in India? Apple's shipment decline was driven by a combination of supply constraints, higher prices and fewer promotional offers on older iPhone models.

According to IDC, supply shortages across the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series affected Apple's shipments during the quarter. Reduced discounts on previous-generation models and price increases around the September launch also weighed on demand, the report noted.

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max contributed more than 30% of Apple's shipments during the quarter. However, the standard iPhone 18 was not available for sale during the July-September period.

India's smartphone market faces its weakest festive quarter in a decade Apple's slowdown comes against the backdrop of a broader contraction in India's smartphone market.

IDC data showed that overall smartphone shipments declined 23.3% year-on-year to 36.8 million units in Q3 2026. This marked the weakest festive quarter for the Indian smartphone industry in a decade.

Rising memory chip costs have reportedly pushed handset prices higher, leaving manufacturers with less room to offer discounts. Retailers have consequently become more cautious about placing fresh orders.

The impact was particularly visible in the entry-level segment. Shipments of smartphones priced below $100 plunged 90.9% year-on-year to just 700,000 units. The segment's share of the overall market fell from 16.2% to 1.9%.

Despite the decline in volumes, the average selling price of smartphones increased 26.1% to a record $371. However, the overall market value contracted 3.3%.

Will India's smartphone market recover in 2027? The near-term outlook remains challenging for smartphone manufacturers, with IDC expecting the market contraction to intensify in the October-December quarter.

The research firm forecasts a year-on-year shipment decline of more than 25% in Q4 2026 as inventories of cheaper smartphones dwindle.