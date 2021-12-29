NEW DELHI : Samsung India has rejigged its leadership team, and added three teams to improve organizational efficiency, customer experience and to expand its footprint, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

While Samsung’s consumer electronics business in India will be headed by C.H. Choi, Jinsock Lee will lead the network business. Jongbum Park will continue to be the head of the mobile division.

As part of its global restructuring exercise, it had recently merged its mobile and consumer electronics divisions into a single entity, with Jong-Hee Han as its chief executive officer and vice-chairman.

Samsung now has dedicated teams to oversee its customer experience and business strategy, enterprise business, and direct-to-customer initiatives.

The India customer experience and business strategy team will focus on creating multiple device experiences for consumers and will be headed by Dipesh Shah, who continues as the managing director of Samsung R&D Institute in Bengaluru.

While the enterprise division will be headed by Akash Saxenaa, the direct-to-customer team will be led by Sumit Walia, the head of the corporate marketing team.

Asim Warsi will be stepping down from his role as the chief marketing officer, and take up a different professional path, the company said. However, he will continue in an advisory role with Samsung India.

The other key appointment for the consumer electronics unit is Mohandeep Singh, who will take charge as head of sales, marketing and operations. He was the senior vice-president, sales and retail marketing at Samsung, and has also served in senior roles at Philips India and Asian Paints.

In the mobile division, Raju Pullan will take charge as the head of sales and retail, and Aditya Babbar will lead product marketing. Babbar served as the senior director and head of marketing for the mobile business, and was a VP.

According to business intelligence platform Tofler, Samsung India’s operating revenue grew 0.5% in FY21 to reach ₹75,886 crore. Its mobile business grew by 6% year-on-year in FY21 to ₹55,397 crore.

