Samsung replaces CEOs, merges mobile and consumer electronics businesses

Samsung switched to a multiple-CEO structure in 2013. Back then, the South Korean firm was embroiled in patent litigation with Apple Inc. over smartphones, while its consumer electronics unit was becoming more formidable. By splitting the company into three separate units, Samsung’s phones and appliances units could avoid a potential conflict of interest with its components business—which sold parts to Apple and other electronics rivals, industry analysts said at the time.

