Samsung rules out India listing, to focus on AI-integration, interest-free finance to fuel growth

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Samsung Electronics has ruled out listing of its India business for now, saying it will instead focus on accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across its products and expanding its consumer finance arm to drive sales in one of the most important growth markets.

In an interview with PTI, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said the South Korean giant is looking to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India and has applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for components to manufacture mobile phone displays in India.

Samsung runs its largest smartphone manufacturing facility in the world in Noida, which has evolved into a key export hub in recent years.

When asked about any possibility of IPO, Park said: "No, we do not have any such plans as of now".

While other South Korean peers like Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics have tapped public markets to raise capital and strengthen their local footprint, Samsung places a preference on internal growth over market-funded expansion.

The strategy reflects a dual aim - leveraging AI to differentiate products in a crowded consumer electronics market while using financing solutions to boost sales amid slowing global demand.

Park said Samsung would be adequately funded through its capital requirement for investment in growth opportunities. Besides IPO, there are different means to acquire capital, such as institutional borrowings or through corporate bonds, among others.

"So, there are multiple options that you can get the working capital in place. So, IPO is not the plan for Samsung," he said.

By prioritising operational expansion over a public listing, Samsung is signalling confidence in long-term growth potential in India while maintaining tighter control over its strategic and financial direction.

Park said Samsung is looking to expand its interest-free finance scheme to home appliances. It currently sells smartphones on interest-free monthly EMIs, and the same is now being expanded to televisions and washing machines.

"More than 40 per cent of smartphones have been sold on Finance (Samsung EMI scheme)," he said.

When asked what growth Samsung expects in this segment, Park said:" This segment (Finance ) is growing 10 per cent every year".

This scheme is a very big "growth engine" for Samsung India to grow in the rural markets of the north and northeast.

Park said AI will be a cornerstone for future Samsung products. Some of these will be showcased at the CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, in Las Vegas next month.

He said the company's AI appliances are entering a "new turning point", delivering smarter, more personalised experiences that enhance everyday living.

Samsung will also highlight innovations in TV technology at its "The First Look" event on January 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, he added.

At CES, Samsung will unveil upgrades across its AI appliance lineup, including the AirDresser, Laundry Combo, WindFree Pro Air Conditioner, and the flagship Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

The improvements combine AI-powered customisation with hardware enhancements to offer smarter fabric care, intuitive temperature control, and seamless cleaning experiences tailored to user lifestyles.

In the kitchen, Samsung will showcase the upgraded AI Refrigerator Family Hub, integrating Google Gemini for the first time. The new AI Vision improves on-device food recognition, expanding the types of fresh and processed foods the refrigerator can identify and manage, offering a more flexible and comprehensive kitchen experience.

Samsung will also expand its Micro RGB TV lineup, introducing the next generation of display technology aimed at setting new standards for premium home viewing.