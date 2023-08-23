Samsung sees its best qtr for smartphones

According to Raju Pullan, senior vice-president of Samsung India’s mobile business, the firm expects better performance in the second half of 2023. “We launched our foldables this month. They are doing very well. We expect to see highest numbers ever in this ongoing quarter, led by the premium segment of smartphones, and across all platforms. Starting with the long weekend period of 15 August, which bolstered large-format retail and related promotions, we saw some of the healthiest growth during this period."

