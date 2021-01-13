Samsung seizes smartphone initiative as sanctions hobble Huawei

Samsung seizes smartphone initiative as sanctions hobble Huawei3 min read . 05:24 PM IST
South Korean giant recently forecast 25% jump in quarterly operating profit, aided by resurgent phone sales
Huawei Technologies Co.’s sanctions-induced smartphone slump has rivals seeing opportunity in a market where switching brands is rare.
With U.S. restrictions curbing its access to key parts, Huawei has suffered a plunge in sales in recent months, most strongly benefiting South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and other Chinese makers.
