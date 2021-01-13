Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Samsung seizes smartphone initiative as sanctions hobble Huawei
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung seizes smartphone initiative as sanctions hobble Huawei

3 min read . 05:24 PM IST Elizabeth Koh , The Wall Street Journal

South Korean giant recently forecast 25% jump in quarterly operating profit, aided by resurgent phone sales

Huawei Technologies Co.’s sanctions-induced smartphone slump has rivals seeing opportunity in a market where switching brands is rare.

With U.S. restrictions curbing its access to key parts, Huawei has suffered a plunge in sales in recent months, most strongly benefiting South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and other Chinese makers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.