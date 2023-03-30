Samsung set to open more premium experience stores in India

Samsung set to open more premium experience stores in India1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Sales of premium products at the company’s network of 1,700 brand stores more than doubled between 2019 and 2021 as consumers upgraded to better appliances. Overall, consumers moved to buy large screen television, pricey smartphones and other devices as they spent more time indoors prompting higher usage of their electronic devices.
New Delhi: The local arm of South Korean electronics major Samsung is set to open 15 premium experience stores in nine markets as it sees demand for more premium mobile phones, refrigerators and washing machines in the country’s top cities.
