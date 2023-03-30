Samsung set to open more premium experience stores in India

“Pre-covid, we were seeing 32–33% of goods sold via our brand shop that were premium. Cut to 2021-2022, this number doubled; from 32–33% we’ve got nearly 60-65% customers looking for premium products in our brand shops," he said. “We were actually not expecting such kind of acceleration on the premium side—post covid lifestyles have changed, expectations of having home automation, more connected devices has increased," he added.

