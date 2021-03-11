Samsung Electronics on Thursday set up an innovation lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) to promote joint research and training on domains such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

Engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida, (SRI-N) will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty members, the company said on Thursday.

“As part of the lab, engineers at SRI-N will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty on smartphone domains based on cutting edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision. So far, over 200 students have worked with SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training," Samsung said.

“At the lab, students and faculty at DTU will work on advanced technology training as well as joint research collaborations on domains such as application framework, multimedia, health and security, making students industry-ready," it added.

The collaboration will also encourage DTU students to publish research papers jointly with SRI-N engineers on these projects. DTU, formerly Delhi College of Engineering, is a government-run premier engineering and tech institution.

Samsung has so far set up seven Samsung innovation labs at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur as part of its campus initiative.

“SRI-N has been working on collaborative research projects with premier universities for many years and we have seen strong results. We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting-edge technology and also help students work on disruptive innovation," said Kyungyun Roo, managing director, SRI-N.

“Such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win for both. This new lab will enable our students get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons," said Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DTU.

