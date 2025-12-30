Samsung, SK Hynix get US approval to ship chipmaking tools to China in 2026

The US government has granted an annual license to Korean semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to import chip manufacturing equipment to their facilities in China for 2026, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people aware of the development.

The approval offers a vital but temporary relief to the South Korean companies and comes after a US decision earlier this year to revoke license waivers previously granted to certain technology firms.

One of the sources told Reuters that Washington has introduced the annual approval system for exports of chipmaking tools to China.

Samsung, SK Hynix to need export licenses soon Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC had benefited from special exemptions to Washington's sweeping restrictions on exporting chip-related technology to China. These exemptions allowed them to receive American chipmaking equipment at their factories in China without seeking separate approvals each time.

However, this special privilege, known as validated end-user status, will expire on 31 December. After that, any shipment of American chipmaking tools to the companies' facilities in China will require export licenses from the US government, adding more regulatory hurdles for the firms.

Restricting China from accessing advanced American tech With the objective of limiting China's access to advanced American technology, the US President Donald Trump's administration has been re-examining export controls that it believed were too relaxed under the Biden administration, Reuters reported.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the world's leading memory chipmaker, and SK Hynix, the second-largest, rely heavily on China as one of their key production bases, especially for traditional memory chips.

These chips have seen sharp price increases in recent months, largely driven by demand from AI data centres and tightened global supplies, the news report added.

Contrary to the restrictions, earlier in December, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration would allow the sale of Nvidia's second-most advanced AI chip to China. He added that the US would collect a 25% fee on such sales and that AMD and Intel would receive approval to sell similar chips there.

However, the decision was met with sharp criticism from China hardliners and Democratic lawmakers, who cited concerns that Beijing could harness the technology to supercharge its military and ultimately bankrupt and replace Nvidia, Reuters reported earlier.