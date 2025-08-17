Samsung starts manufacturing laptops in Greater Noida factory, plans to start making more devices in India

Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has started its laptop manufacturing in the company's Greater Noida factory in India, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Sunday, 17 August 2025.

According to the agency report, the company also plans to start manufacturing more of its devices in India as part of its manufacturing portfolio expansion.

Also Read | Foxconn starts Apple iPhone 17 production at small scale in Bengaluru factory

"Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country," people aware of the development told the news agency.

The electronics giant has been previously making feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in the Greater Noida factory.

Email queries sent to Samsung remained unanswered, as per the news report.

Samsung's expansion plans Samsung's Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun in a meeting with Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the company is continuing to expand its manufacturing operations of it technology driven by the talent and innovation in India.

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation," said Chun, cited the news agency.

The Korean electronics giant was one of the first movers to set up its electronics manufacturing facility in India in the year 1996.

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile experience (MX) Business, TM Roh, said that the company is the second largest exporter of the handsets from India after the global tech giant Apple.

The news agency also cited a Counterpoint Research report, which said that Samsung is the second largest smartphone company in India both in terms of volume and value.