Subscribe

Samsung starts manufacturing laptops in Greater Noida factory, plans to start making more devices in India

Samsung has started its laptop manufacturing in the company's Greater Noida factory in India as the company plans to expand its manufacturing portfolio in the nation. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Aug 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Samsung has started its laptop manufacturing at the company's Greater Noida factory in India.
Samsung has started its laptop manufacturing at the company's Greater Noida factory in India.(Bloomberg)

Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has started its laptop manufacturing in the company's Greater Noida factory in India, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Sunday, 17 August 2025.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, the company also plans to start manufacturing more of its devices in India as part of its manufacturing portfolio expansion. 

Also Read | Foxconn starts Apple iPhone 17 production at small scale in Bengaluru factory

"Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country," people aware of the development told the news agency.

The electronics giant has been previously making feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in the Greater Noida factory.

Email queries sent to Samsung remained unanswered, as per the news report. 

Also Read | Samsung beats Apple with 7.9% growth, leads global smartphone market Q2 2025

Samsung's expansion plans

Samsung's Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun in a meeting with Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the company is continuing to expand its manufacturing operations of it technology driven by the talent and innovation in India.

Advertisement

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation," said Chun, cited the news agency.

The Korean electronics giant was one of the first movers to set up its electronics manufacturing facility in India in the year 1996.

Also Read | Massive price cut! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now cheaper by ₹55,000 on Amazon

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile experience (MX) Business, TM Roh, said that the company is the second largest exporter of the handsets from India after the global tech giant Apple.

The news agency also cited a Counterpoint Research report, which said that Samsung is the second largest smartphone company in India both in terms of volume and value.

Even though the company is yet to make its mark in the laptop segment, the company holds a 15% market share, according to CyberMedia Research data cited in the news report.

Advertisement
 
NewsTechnology
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSamsung starts manufacturing laptops in Greater Noida factory, plans to start making more devices in India
Read Next Story