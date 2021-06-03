Samsung starts to vaccinate over 50,000 employees in India

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday said it has started vaccinating its over 50,000 employees in the country across its offices and factories in various cities.

On-site vaccination camps were organised for employees at the company’s Southwest Asia headquarters in Gurugram, in Noida at one of Samsung’s three research and development centres in the country, a site in Bengaluru as well as its Sriperumbudur factory, near Chennai, apart from various other regional offices.

Samsung said it will cover the cost of inoculating the over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India.

“This will also include all Samsung experience consultants (store promoters), who work at electronics retail stores across the country," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Several companies are tying up with private hospitals to begin vaccinating their staff as India battles a severe covid wave.

Last month, the company that sells mobile phones, televise sets and air conditioners and other consumer electronics in India pledged Rs37 crore or $5 million as aid towards India’s ongoing covid-19 crisis. This includes providing donations to central and state governments apart from supplying essential medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.