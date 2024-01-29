Samsung to begin laptop production in Noida plant this year

New Delhi: Samsung will begin manufacturing laptops at its Noida facility this year, said TM Roh, the president and head of the mobile experience (MX) business, said in an interaction on Monday. This move highlights India's growing significance as a manufacturing hub for the Korean electronics giant, which considers India its second-largest manufacturing base.

"…Preparations are already underway, " the global head of mobile business said.

Mint had reported in September about Samsung's India manufacturing plans.

Roh credited the Indian government's supportive policies for Samsung's expansion in the country. However, he noted that the global demand slowdown in 2023 necessitated some optimizations at their facilities, including the Noida plant.

"Noida is a very important production base for Samsung. It is the second largest base for Samsung. There may be some changes at the plant to optimize it as per the global demand but what remains unchanged is the fact that it is an important base for us ," Roh said.

In August of last year, India introduced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, servers, and other items. This move aimed to reduce India's dependency on imported IT hardware, aligning with the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for consumer electronics like personal computers, laptops, and tablets.

In May 2023, the government introduced the revamped ₹17,000 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware to attract manufacturers of laptops, tablets, and other hardware to India, after the first version with a lower allocation failed to take off. India imports laptops and tablets worth about $8 billion every year.

Roh said that the company will continue to cooperate with the government to strengthen manufacturing in India.

The company recently launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphone, which boasts significant artificial intelligence capabilities. This model is one of the latest products to be manufactured locally. The Korean smartphone maker has been making feature phones, smartphones, wearables and tablets in the country.

