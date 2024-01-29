Samsung to begin laptop production in Noida plant this year
The Korean smartphone maker has been making feature phones, smartphones, wearable and tablets in India
New Delhi: Samsung will begin manufacturing laptops at its Noida facility this year, said TM Roh, the president and head of the mobile experience (MX) business, said in an interaction on Monday. This move highlights India's growing significance as a manufacturing hub for the Korean electronics giant, which considers India its second-largest manufacturing base.