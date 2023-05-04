Samsung to double retail footprint, push premium TV sales1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The company aims to grow its store count from 2,500 to 5,000 by the end of this year, focusing on selling premium televisions in tier 2 and 3 cities.
NEW DELHI : South Korean electronics major Samsung intends to double its retail footprint in India by expanding both exclusive and partner-run stores. A senior executive said in an interview that the company aims to grow its store count from 2,500 to 5,000 by the end of this year, focusing on selling premium televisions in tier 2 and 3 cities.
