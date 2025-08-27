Samsung turns to India R&D for voice AI in next-gen phones

BENGALURU: Samsung is betting on its India research hub to lead a global push into voice-first artificial intelligence, making the country’s engineers central to the development of its Galaxy AI (artificial intelligence) ecosystem.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mohan Rao, Samsung R&D Institute India – Bengaluru (SRI-B), said India is one of the key sites outside Korea driving the company’s AI work.

“When it is going to be completely voice-first, it depends on the research, research breakthroughs. A lot of research is going on at the moment.” Rao said. "We had so many tough challenges in front of us to make the AI models to run into the device. AI native platforms need to emerge and then bring this natural language ASRs to run very nicely. Then we can think about the completely voice-first phones.”

Multiple stakeholders across the ecosystem have said voice will emerge as the primary way consumers interact with AI. The IndiaAI Mission’s CEO Abhishek Singh told Mint in an interview that it was preparing to make voice-first AI models for Indian languages.

Globally too, voice is becoming a focus: tech giants like Google and OpenAI have said they will prioritize voice interfaces. For Samsung, which sells its AI embedded directly in consumer hardware, the push into voice-first AI could help set its phones apart from rivals.

Rao added that outside of Korea, engineers in India are leading efforts toward building a voice-first mobile interface that is ready for AI.

From smartphones to AI phones Samsung’s Galaxy AI is the suite of artificial intelligence applications that run on its One UI mobile interface, a customized layer on top of Google’s on-device Gemini AI models.

In January last year, Samsung billed its Galaxy S24 flagship as the world’s first end-to-end “AI phone.” Yet AI hasn’t become a decisive selling point for consumers, even as generative AI reshapes technology globally, since most smartphone applications are still evolving.

Rao said Samsung is taking two distinct approaches in its smartphone R&D. “One is personalization for each individual—if AI can assist my personal needs, my productivity should improve. The second is to move from smartphones to AI phones. This would need a new platform, and our Galaxy AI platform is the base for it. AI is not like touch interfaces, and we’re trying to first understand this transition and then build for customers.”

The competition The South Korean conglomerate was among the first global consumer tech brands to establish R&D operations in India. Its closest rival, Apple, has yet to start research operations in the country, while Google opened a dedicated AI research facility in Bengaluru six years ago.

Samsung is also one of India’s best-selling consumer brands. According to IDC data released earlier this month, it was the second-largest smartphone seller in the country in the first half of this year, shipping more than 10 million units. By revenue, Samsung and Apple were nearly even in India last year, each earning close to $10 billion, Mint reported in July.

That market share makes it critical for Samsung to stay ahead in the AI race—a space where Apple has stumbled and Google has surged, introducing AI-first Pixel phones in 2022 and competing directly with OpenAI and Microsoft on foundational models.

Analysts see promise in voice So far, consumer response to AI features in phones has been muted.

“AI hasn't made a big mark in terms of consumer expectations,” Tarun Pathak, director and partner at Counterpoint Research, told Mint. “The one area it’s really grown is productivity, which has grown a lot in the last quarter predominantly—largely because of ChatGPT. That’s how an average user perceives AI.”

But Pathak said Samsung’s emphasis on voice could be significant. “In the 5G and 6G era, we'll be heading towards a more voice-navigated era, especially when AI is trained on Indian language data. That is when we'll see a lot more meaningful use cases arise.”

R&D scale Rao did not disclose how many engineers work in Samsung’s India R&D unit or the company’s annual investment in the country. Samsung also declined to comment on the Centre’s recently announced ₹1 trillion incentive scheme to boost private R&D spending.

Also Read | How Samsung and 20 others missed out on an ambitious incentives scheme