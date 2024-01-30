‘Samsung will make laptops in India from this year’
T.M. Roh, president and head of the company’s mobile experience (MX) business, credited the Indian government’s supportive policies for Samsung’s expansion in the country.
NEW DELHI : Samsung will begin manufacturing laptops at its Noida facility this year, T.M. Roh, president and head of the company’s mobile experience (MX) business, said in an interaction. This move highlights India’s growing significance as a manufacturing hub for the Korean giant, which sees the country as its second-largest manufacturing base.