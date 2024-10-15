The workers at the Samsung factory near Chennai decided to end their protest after the management announced various welfare initiatives.

The 37-day strike by workers at Samsung India's plant near Chennai was called off on October 15 following a resolution of issues and the management's announcement of various welfare initiatives.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department, officials from multiple departments held discussions with relevant parties after receiving directions from Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers. As a result of these conciliatory meetings, the strike was called off immediately, allowing work to resume.

The Samsung India management communicated the implementation of several measures aimed at benefiting the workers, as per the labour department statement.

The striking workers will call off the agitation and resume work immediately. The labour department said that when they return to work, the management will not victimise them for having participated in the protest.

The management has committed to providing written assurance regarding the workers' charter of demands submitted to the conciliation officer.

The striking workers at Samsung India's plant have also expressed their willingness to cooperate with management and will refrain from any actions that could harm the company's interests.

More than 1,000 workers on strike at Samsung Electronics' factory in Chennai have been engaged in a sit-in protest that has now reached its 37th day.

This facility, one of Samsung's two factories in India, employs around 1,800 permanent staff and produces refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines. The other factory, located in Uttar Pradesh, manufactures smartphones.