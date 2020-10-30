Samsung wrestles with death, taxes and dividends

Increased dividends from Samsung Electronics could benefit group companies higher in the holding structure, where the Lee family owns a bigger direct stake. The Lee family and other group companies own around 20% of the $340 billion Samsung Electronics. Most of that stake is controlled through two other group companies, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life. The Lee family owns 32% of Samsung C&T, the de facto holding company of the group, and 21% of the latter. Samsung C&T also owns 19% of Samsung Life.