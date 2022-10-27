Samsung’s de facto leader, Jay Y. Lee, formally takes the top job3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:02 PM IST
Now executive chairman at Samsung Electronics, the 54-year-old tycoon faces challenges in core chip business
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics Co. officially appointed Lee Jae-yong as its executive chairman, formalizing the all-encompassing leadership role he has long played at South Korea’s largest business conglomerate.