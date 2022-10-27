Samsung’s de facto leader, Jay Y. Lee, formally takes the top job

The new title formalizes his role, but it hasn’t settled the concerns of corporate-governance experts who have long criticized the company’s arcane structure and decision making. They said it isn’t clear why he should be able to dictate actions across the different affiliates of the Samsung conglomerate from a position atop Samsung Electronics. They also worried his absence from the company’s board means his decisions will be less transparent and less subject to shareholder questions and votes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}